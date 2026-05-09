Aayush Sharma has joined the cast of Ragini 3, adding another major name to the upcoming supernatural thriller headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia. According to a report by Variety India, producer Ektaa Kapoor has brought Aayush on board for a pivotal role in the film, which marks the latest installment in the popular Ragini franchise.

Aayush Sharma joins Ragini 3 opposite Tamannaah Bhatia: Report

The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. With Aayush’s casting now locked, the lead lineup of the project appears complete. The film also stars Junaid Khan and Nargis Fakhri in important roles.

As per the report, Tamannaah’s character will reportedly have romantic storylines with both Aayush Sharma and Junaid Khan, while Nargis Fakhri will be seen portraying a police officer.

Unlike the earlier films in the franchise, Ragini 3 is said to move away from the horror-erotic format that made the series popular over the years. The new film is being positioned as a high-concept supernatural thriller with a stronger focus on suspense, humour, and supernatural elements. The makers are reportedly aiming to create a “date night horror” experience for audiences.

The project had initially faced delays after its original director, Sahir Raza, exited the film because of scheduling conflicts related to a Netflix series. The shoot was earlier expected to begin in January 2026, but production was postponed following the directorial change. With Shashanka Ghosh now helming the project, the film has reportedly returned to active pre-production and is expected to go on floors in July 2026.

The makers are eyeing a theatrical release later this year.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed release calendar ahead. The actress will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan: Force of the Forest, backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is slated to release on August 28, 2026.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ragini MMS 3 put on hold as director Sahir Raza exits amid scheduling clash: Report

More Pages: Ragini 3 Box Office Collection

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