In the past few days, former Bigg Boss contestant and internet personality Rakhi Sawant made headlines for various reasons; from her secret marriage with Adil Khan to the hospitalisation of her mother. However, this time, the actress-model grabbed attention for being detained at a police station after Sherlyn Chopra registered a complaint against her.

After her anticipatory bail before Dindoshi Court got rejected yesterday, January 18, today, on January 19, she was brought to Amboli police station. Sherlyn Chopra took to her verified Twitter handle and confirmed the news of her arrest.

BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)???????? (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

For the unversed, Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Rakhi last year for use of ‘objectionable language’. Rakhi has been, reportedly, arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Sherlyn had accused Rakhi and her associate of using objectionable video and language during a public conference. In a video, floating on the internet, Shelryn can be seen lashing out at Rakhi by saying, “The one who sexually harassed me was saved by people like Rakhi Sawant from time to time. I have a sincere request to such people instead of saving you brother, they should simply go to them and ask why they sexually harass the girls?”

She further added, “What happened to you today? Go call your brothers and ask them to save you. Me Too accused, please come to Amboli Police Station and see what is going on with your sister.”

It is worth mentioning here that Rakhi Sawant’s arrest is not yet confirmed, but she has been detained by the police. On the other hand, Rakhi’s husband Adil Khan has not reacted to the matter, as of now.

