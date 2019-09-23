Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.09.2019 | 10:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Bhumi Pednekar’s grandfather, Maj. Dayachand Hooda, passes away; actress posts a heartfelt message on social media

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Saand Ki Aankh and the trailer launch for the same has been slated for today. With a very heavy heart, Bhumi Pednekar informed her fans that her maternal grandfather has passed away and the actress is grateful for all the lessons he taught her. While she is glad that he is resting with the love of his life, her maternal grandmother, the void remains.

Bhumi Pednekar’s grandfather, Maj. Dayachand Hooda, passes away; actress posts a heartfelt message on social media

She took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message that read, “I remember I used to tell you as a kid that “nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up”, a story you very fondly told everyone always ♥ Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all – The summers & winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy. Thank you Nana & Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for ???? You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come ♥ Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani ???? Maj. Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 & Eternity ???? #ForeverMine”

Take a look at the picture she shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi will also be seen in Bala, Takht, and Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar joins hands with Afroz Shah for Versova Beach Cleanup

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Is Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot inspired by a…

Vicky Kaushal reveals that Bhoot will be the…

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday and Kartik…

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put…

Daisy Shah will have to wait for another…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification