The mystery horror film, Weapons, has been released today worldwide, including India. There’s a lot of curiosity for the film as the pre-release reports have been solid. Though this is not a typical biggie, a section of the audience is excited to catch the film on the IMAX screens. However, the Indian audience won’t be lucky in this regard.

It turns out that Weapons will skip an IMAX release in India. A source explained the reason for it, “Weapons releases on August 8, while War 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Thursday, August 14. Yash Raj Films (YRF), producers of War 2, have exclusively booked all 33 IMAX screens in India. Hence, Weapons would have got a run in IMAX for only 6 days as opposed to other parts of the world where it’ll continue to play for at least a few weeks. Warner Bros felt it was impractical to bring the film in IMAX in this country for such a short period of time and hence, decided to skip its IMAX release.”

This means that F1: The Movie has got another extended run in the IMAX theatres in the country. Starring Brad Pitt, it was released on June 27 and despite not being a conventional mainstream entertainer, it continues to attract the audience steadily. In IMAX, however, it is having an outstanding run. It was discontinued from the IMAX theatres due to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But from August 1, it was back and continues to rule.

From August 8, F1: The Movie will have more shows in IMAX. In both the IMAX properties in Pune and at Cinepolis Seawoods Navi Mumbai and Cinepolis Thane, F1: The Movie will have four shows a day. It’s no surprise that the weekend shows are already filling fast, though it is currently in its seventh week. At the Indian box office, it has crossed the Rs. 90 crores mark and it remains to be seen if it manages to cross the Rs. 100 crores mark.

Fans of F1: The Movie should note that this would be the last week for the film in IMAX, again, due to War 2. But it’s clear that there’s a lot of gas left in the tank and it won’t be a surprise if it manages to be back in IMAX cinemas once again after some time in one of the open weeks.

Coming back to Weapons, the Zach Cregger-directorial has managed to have a decent advance booking and it's better than the other big Hollywood week release of the week, Freakier Friday. It remains to be seen if Weapons also emerges as another surprise at the box office.

