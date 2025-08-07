Yash Raj Films (YRF) has finally released the glimpse of the massively awaited Hrithik vs NTR dance off, ‘ Janaab-e-Aali! It is going to be an EPIC WAR on the dance floor as two of India’s best actors and dancers, Hrithik Roshan and NTR, take on each other in this battle of swag. The track is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.



Blockbuster producer Aditya Chopra, who is known for disruptive thinking when it comes to mounting tentpoles of India for over 30 years now, is bringing back his ‘Kajra Re’ (Bunty Aur Babli; 2005) and Dhoom 3’s (2013) ‘Kamli’ music strategy for War 2’s ‘ Janaab-e-Aali’. He has decided not to release the full song online to preserve the magic of experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime moment of seeing Hrithik and NTR dancing with and against each other, ONLY for the big screen.

YRF wants to bring people into theatres to watch War 2 and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik and NTR dancing together on the big screen, just as it is supposed to be consumed. Aditya Chopra had earlier preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Babli, ‘Kajre Re’, pre-release and people were blown away seeing it in theatres. He had also kept all the songs of Dhoom 3 away from online release and audiences went crazy to watch them in theatres. ‘Kamli’ exploded and went on to become a global chartbuster.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. This will be the second exciting YRF film of the season after the romantic saga Saiyaara became the surprise blockbuster of the year.

