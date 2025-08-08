Applause Entertainment’s Gandhi goes to Toronto International Film Festival, first OTT series from India to be selected, Pratik Gandhi says, “It’s a big milestone and a matter of pride for us”

Breaking new ground for Indian OTT series on the world stage, Applause Entertainment’s Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, under its Primetime Programme.

This selection marks a historic first: Gandhi is the first Indian series ever to be invited to TIFF’s prestigious showcase for long-form storytelling.

Speaking exclusively to this writer, Pratik Gandhi, who plays Mahatma Gandhi, said, “It’s a big milestone and a matter of pride for us to represent India in the world forum. It is India’s first series to be showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival and I feel it’s a complete “made in India for the world” series. It’s even more special for me as it’s my first ever screen collaboration with my wife Bhamini, who is playing Kasturba. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

