Amazon MGM Studios India launched the action-packed teaser of the upcoming theatrical film, Nishaanchi. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a striking double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres in India on September 19.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film brings to audiences a quintessential desi entertainer — a heady mix of action, humour, and all things filmy. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Nishaanchi promises a gripping cinematic experience that explores the complex relationship between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies. A rustic heartland story, Nishaanchi will plunge you into a world that’s raw, vibrant, and bursting with local flavour.

The Nishaanchi teaser opens with a mic-drop line — “Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?” and just like that, you’re transported into a world brimming with music, dance, high-octane action, unfiltered drama, and double-trouble. We are introduced to Babloo (Aaishvary Thackeray), a flamboyant local hero with swagger to spare, who grooves with the equally fierce Rinku (Vedika Pinto), who matches his madness beat for beat. But just when you think you’ve got it all figured out — enter Dabloo. Amma’s (Monika Panwar) aagyakaari beta, Dabloo, is as sanskaari as Babloo is street-smart. And let’s be honest — what’s a desi entertainer without some spicy masala?

The teaser then rolls out a lineup of exciting characters: there’s Kamaal Ajeeb (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) — unpredictable and impossible to ignore— and Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra), calm on the surface but layered with intrigue. Add to that a foot-tapping number packed with catchy beats and high energy, and you’ve got the perfect set-up for a rollercoaster ride. What follows is a montage of seeti-maar entries, larger-than-life characters, and oodles of drama. If the teaser is anything to go by, Nishaanchi promises entertaining, gritty, and massy storytelling — with explosive moments, raw emotions, and the unmistakable Kashyap edge.

Nishaanchi is all set to bring bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood to theatres across India on September 19.

