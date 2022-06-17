comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2022 | 12:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

New leading ladies to be cast in Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor starrer No Entry sequel

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Movies often tend to change the cast of the leading ladies in movie sequels, while the heroes remain the same. Several films have had a change in cast, often the actresses, when it comes to sequels in popular franchises.

No Entry sequel to see the same heroes, leading ladies to change

New leading ladies to be cast in Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor starrer No Entry sequel

Anees Bazmee’s No Entry became a huge hit and a comedic classic with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead. However, Bazmee’s No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 hit may have a change in the leading ladies.

The male leads are still going to be the same after 17 years, their leading ladies Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutt, Celina Jaitley and Esha Deol are not going to be any part of the sequel. Sources close to sequel say the producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee are looking for younger more contemporary heroines for our three heroes.

Some names being suggested are Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra. But apparently, they all want to be paired with Salman Khan. Interestingly this is Bazmee’s second sequel after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came 15 years after the original.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee reveals he got a gift from Feroz Khan after the shoot of Welcome

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt turn producers…

Varun Dhawan on South movies soaring at box…

Hrithik Roshan's grandmother Padma Rani…

EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee says No Entry Mein…

Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar host a…

Equalizer 3: Dakota Fanning joins Man on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification