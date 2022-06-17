T-Series & Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture in association with Karma Media Entertainment has acquired the adaptation rights of the upcoming book titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha from Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Literary Agency. The book has been written by investigative journalists, Rukmini BR and Prosenjit Datta and will be published by Pan Macmillan (India).

T-Series & Almighty Motion Picture come together for the adaptation of the book on Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G Siddhartha

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series said, “Everyone is acquainted about Cafe Coffee Day as a brand. We are quite ecstatic to bring this intriguing biopic of the man who co-founded the country’s largest retail-chain.” On the other hand, Producer Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu, Almighty Motion Picture stated, “Cafe Coffee Day is one of India's most beloved brands and we will be adapting all the nuances of the story of its architect, VG Siddhartha on screen. This is a deeply researched book which gives us a lot of scope to bring out unknown facets of this great entrepreneur's life.”

Co-writer of the book, Rukmini BR added, “Siddhartha's story is filled with thrilling twists and turns in every stage of his life. Almighty Motion Picture's track record of bringing complex human stories to screen makes this adaptation an exciting proposition for us.” Other co-writer of the book, Prosenjit Datta further went on mention, “Siddhartha was simultaneously the most humble businessman as well as an exceedingly ambitious one. We are capturing this contradiction in both the book and on screen.”

Producer Shaailesh R Singh, Karma Media and Entertainment concluded, “It’s one of the most exciting projects of my career.” Details about the film like who will be playing the leading man and the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Also Read: T-Series and Wakaoo Films collaborate for a long-term association; kick-off the partnership by signing a 7 film deal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.