Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film, Maidaan, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate and zero cuts. Today, we shall report on the censor details of the other Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan passed with a U/A certificate; CBFC blurs 14 seconds of visuals in 3 scenes; reduces visuals in a scene by 25%

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has also got a U/A rating from the Examining Committee of the CBFC. However, the makers were asked to make certain modifications. 14 seconds of visuals were blurred in three different scenes. At around 57 minutes, a scene was reduced by 19 seconds or in other words, by 25%. In the absence of any detail, it's not clear whether the scene had violence or intimacy. Then, in one scene, the name of a brand was replaced; again, no details were provided. Finally, a disclaimer was added in a scene of liquor consumption. Lastly, the makers had to submit a letter to the CBFC which gave clarification for the use of symbols, signs, uniform code and other details related to the Armed Forces.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 164 minutes. In other words, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is 2 hours and 44 minutes long. It releases on Wednesday, April 10.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Sonakshi Sinha features in a special appearance. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, presented by Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vashu Bhagnani, while speaking about the film’s enviable casting, exulted, “I feel God has been with this film. It was not easy to get such casting and mount the film on such a huge scale. By God’s grace, we succeeded.”

Also Read: “Ali Abbas Zafar hasn’t made a film but cinema with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”: Jackky Bhagnani reveals Govinda’s reaction to trailer

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.