Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 10:06 AM IST

“I am on a wheelchair when I should be dancing”, says Tiger Shroff about his injury

BySubhash K. Jha

A leg injury has landed Tiger Shroff on a wheelchair, for at least a week. The timing couldn’t have been more awkward. Says Tiger, “I’m travelling with my two heroines Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria promoting Student Of The Year2 on a wheelchair, if you please. It is not just awkward but also frustrating. Fans who come to see us at events expect me to dance. I feel I am letting them down.”

So how did this happen? “I pulled my calf muscle. It is far more painful than it sounds. I can’t put any weight on my leg. I can’t walk for some time. I hope to be back on my feet in a week.”

This is the second star-injury in a month. Earlier Vicky Kaushal had to get multiple stitches on his face when a door crashed down on his face. He still carries the scar on his face. Says Tiger, “I spoke to you about Vicky’s injury. Now I am off my feet myself. These things just can’t be predicted no matter how much precaution one exercises.”

Also Read: Tiger Shroff obliges fans’ requests during Student Of The Year 2 promotions despite being injured [See photos]

