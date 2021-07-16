For the 13th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the launch communication has evolved from being an advertising campaign to becoming branded entertainment. Conceptualized, written, and directed by celebrated filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, for the very first time, explores a long-format film that will be presented in three installments.

Shot exclusively in Berchha, Madhya Pradesh, the film stars actor Omkar Das Manikpuri best known for his stage and film performances. With local talent adding to the authenticity of the narrative, the film delivers an immersive cinematic experience. The idea of shooting this film at a real village like Berchha reiterates how KBC resonates with the people of the country, even in its most remote corners.

The film opens with a contextual scenario, relatable characters, and the narrative, helmed with a tinge of humor, engages the audience in the most unexpected manner. Keep watching to know how the story unfolds!

With each passing year, KBC regaled the audience with a unique thought that became a part of the common parlance, instantly. Known for his storytelling, this year, Nitesh Tiwari brings alive an interesting take on human emotions and aspirations with utmost subtlety through the 3-part short film titled Sammaan.

ALSO READ: Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to bring Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s stories to ZEE5

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.