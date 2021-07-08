Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, #LeeHesh as they are popularly called, took the internet by storm on July 7, when they reminisced their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion! Fans and well-wishers – both from the sports fraternity as well as Bollywood celebrities congratulated them and waited in anticipation to know if they will get to see them playing together again.

The wait is finally over! Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will be seen in unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award-winning directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari – directing together for the first time! Their story will be unfolded fittingly on India’s largest home-grown OTT platform ZEE5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

There is lots more in store and some key announcements will be made shortly.

ALSO READ: Chhichhore producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates National Award to Sushant Singh Rajput

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.