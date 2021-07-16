Bollywood Hungama

Arshad Warsi begins shooting for season 2 of Asur

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most successful web-series of 2020, Voot Select’s Asur is now all set to make a comeback with its most-awaited second season! The first season was a perfect blend of mythology , practicality, and science, taking the audience through an immersive and gripping story leaving the fans stunned and curious for more. Season 2 promises to be yet another captivating storyline that will leave the audience enthralled, excited and fascinated.

Arshad Warsi begins shooting for season 2 of Asur

Directed by Oni Sen, the show revolves around one’s battle against Good and Evil. Featuring the outstanding and talented cast from Season 1 - actors Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashmi along with newer faces, the show has resumed shooting and gone on floors and is all set to impress the audience with their power-pack performances and riveting script.

Actor Arshad Warsi returns as Dhananjay Singh and speaks about the new season, “I am overjoyed to start shooting again. As far as my career goes, Asur is one of the best things that has happened to me. It was my digital debut & with season 1 being a huge-hit, I am very excited to see how people will respond to our new season. As we start shooting again, the entire team is motivated and is working extremely hard to take season 2 to the next level. When you have a successful first season, there is always a sense of pressure and nervousness. But that is the best kind of pressure, which keeps you motivated to deliver better and bring out the best in all of us.”

