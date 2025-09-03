Amazon MGM Studios India, on September 3, unveiled the electrifying trailer of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this quintessential desi masala entertainer promises a true-blue big-screen spectacle. The high-octane trailer packs in everything cinema buffs love — action, drama, romance, comedy, maa ka pyaar, and all things filmy. Featuring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a dynamic double role, Nishaanchi dives into the gripping lives of judwaa bhai (twin brothers) — Babloo and Dabloo — mirror images yet stark opposites in their beliefs. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. With a versatile ensemble cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres on September 19.

Nishaanchi trailer out: Anurag Kashyap directorial promises a desi masala entertainer starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in double role, watch

The trailer of Nishaanchi whisks audiences back to the early 2000s, straight into the bustling lanes of small-town Uttar Pradesh, where the lives of Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangeeli Rinku, and Dabloo collide in unexpected ways. With high-octane chases, seeti-maar dialogues, raw confrontations, and tender moments of love and longing, it paints a world that is as chaotic as it is magnetic. Layered with adrenaline, humour, and unfiltered desi swag, the trailer captures the pulse of rebellion, romance, and rivalry in equal measures. Powered by pulsating beats and a larger-than-life scale, it leaves audiences at the edge of their seats, primed for an explosive story waiting to unfold.

“We are delighted to finally unveil the trailer of Nishaanchi to audiences. We at Amazon MGM Studios India, are thrilled to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for this film - a filmmaker whose bold and emotionally charged storytelling has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The film’s cast led by debutants Aaishvary and Vedika, have delivered outstanding performances, and we are eager for audiences to experience their magic on the big screen,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of India Originals, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video. “We believe strongly in the power of the theatrical experience and are committed to bring a slate of distinctive films to cinemas in the coming years. Nishaanchi is a very special part of this journey - a gripping entertainer that blends love, conflict, drama, and music in a way only Anurag can.”

“Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely,” said Anurag Kashyap, director and co-writer of Nishaanchi. “Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music — also carries that same emotion that runs through the film and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music”

Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays Babloo and Dabloo in Nishaanchi, said, “Nishaanchi will always be very close to my heart, not just because it’s my first film, but because it allowed me to explore so many different sides of myself. Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way—emotionally, physically, and as an actor. At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo—two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other. I’m nervous, but also excited, to finally share this world with everyone. With Anurag sir guiding me through the journey, I discovered something new in every scene, every note. To make my debut with Amazon MGM Studios India, a home for bold, original stories, is truly an honor. Nishaanchi is raw, emotional, and deeply personal, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on September 19.”

Actress Vedika Pinto added, “The trailer of Nishaanchi is finally here, and this moment feels surreal! AK sir has always been on my wish list, someone I’ve admired for years, so getting the opportunity to be directed by him has truly been a dream come true. What’s even more exciting is how different this film is, even for him. He’s crafted a world that feels fresh, layered, and so full of surprises. Playing Rangeeli Rinku has been a beautiful challenge. At first glance, she looks like this sweet, innocent girl and my look in the film reflects that but deep down, she’s fierce, bold, and full of spirit, which you’ll feel the moment you watch the teaser. Sharing screen space with Aaishvary was another highlight; he’s such an incredible co-actor, and working with him made the whole experience even more special. At its heart, Nishaanchi is a complete desi entertainer high on emotion, drama, and energy and I can’t wait for you all to experience this journey with us when it hits theatres on September 19!”

Also Read: Amazon MGM Studios India and Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi trailer out tomorrow, September 3

More Pages: Nishaanchi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.