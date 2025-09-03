Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have embraced parenthood once again as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1, 2025. The couple announced the happy news through a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring an illustrated card that read, “Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on September 1, 2025.”

The couple also expressed gratitude, stating, “Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar.”

Gauahar and Zaid, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, first met in 2020 and soon made their relationship official. They got engaged in November that year and tied the knot on December 25, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023, after announcing Gauahar’s pregnancy in December 2022. In April 2025, Gauahar revealed she was expecting their second baby, and now their family of three has grown to four.

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities extended their wishes to the couple. Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Kriti Kharbanda, and Karan Veer Grover were among the first to congratulate the new parents. Singer Neeti Mohan also shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.”

Fans too flooded the post with love and blessings for the newborn, as the couple begins a new chapter of their lives with their two sons, Zehaan and his baby brother.

