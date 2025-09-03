Shanaya Kapoor, the rising star who made her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan, is all set to take centre stage in the much-anticipated next chapter of the Student of The Year franchise. According to a recent India Today report, Shanaya will reportedly lead the third instalment, which will be adapted as a web-series rather than a theatrical film, marking a significant evolution in the beloved franchise.

The Student of The Year series has historically been a launchpad for young talent. The first instalment introduced Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt to the film industry, while the second movie brought Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria into the spotlight, with Tiger Shroff as the male lead. The upcoming web-series aims to continue this legacy of discovering fresh talent, with Shanaya now positioned at the forefront.

Excitingly, reports suggest that Shanaya will be playing a double role in the series, adding both intrigue and complexity to the storyline. This move is expected to provide a fresh twist to the narrative, while also challenging Shanaya as she explores multiple facets of her acting abilities. Some sources have hinted that she might share the screen with Alaya F, though the male lead is yet to be finalised.

The project holds personal significance for Shanaya Kapoor, as it was originally slated to be her debut vehicle before Dharma Entertainment made changes to their release plans. Her association with this franchise now signals a major milestone in her career, giving her an opportunity to cement her place in the industry with a role that promises both glamour and depth.

Just like its predecessors, the web-series is expected to weave together themes of romance, friendship, and ambition, exploring the highs and lows of student life as the characters navigate their formative years. Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting how Shanaya’s portrayal, particularly her double role, will inject new energy into the series while maintaining the charm that has defined Student of The Year.

As anticipation builds, industry insiders suggest that the web-series format will allow for a more expansive storyline, enabling viewers to engage more deeply with the characters’ journeys. With Shanaya Kapoor leading the charge, Student of The Year 3 is poised to be one of the most talked-about projects in the coming months, promising a blend of nostalgia and fresh appeal for both loyal fans and new audiences alike.

