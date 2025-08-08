The Paradise: Nani features in a fierce new look in the latest poster hinting at a bold transformation

The upcoming film The Paradise has generated fresh buzz with the release of a new poster featuring Natural Star Nani in a completely different avatar. Directed by Srikanth Odela, known for his work on the hit Dasara, the poster offers a close-up of Nani in a rugged, intense look—showcasing a side of the actor audiences have not seen before. The detailing in his expression and styling suggests a darker, grittier tone for the film.

Srikanth Odela, who earned recognition for crafting visually rich and emotionally layered narratives, appears to be aiming for a more ambitious scale with The Paradise. This marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. Nani, continuing his streak of varied roles, steps into a character that signals a shift from his recent filmography and broadens his appeal to audiences across multiple regions.

The film also stars Raghav Juyal in a pivotal role. Known for taking on diverse characters, Raghav’s presence hints at an engaging on-screen dynamic alongside Nani. The makers have hinted at more reveals, including another poster scheduled to drop at 5:05 PM today, which is expected to provide a deeper glimpse into the film’s tone and world.

Music for The Paradise is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals from Anirudh himself and Arjun Chandy. Early indications suggest the soundtrack will align closely with the film’s intense mood, adding another layer to its cinematic experience.

Presenting Natural Star @NameisNani as '????????????????????' from #TheParadise ???????? It started as a braid.

It ended as a revolution. In CINEMAS ???????????????? ????????????????????, ????????????????.

Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star… pic.twitter.com/86nP8UK6sE — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) August 8, 2025



Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is planned as a large-scale theatrical release on March 26, 2026. It will be available in eight languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam—highlighting its pan-India and international aspirations.

With a strong creative team, multi-language release strategy, and early promotional material that hints at a gritty narrative, The Paradise is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched releases of 2026. The combination of Odela’s directorial approach, Nani’s transformation, and the film’s broad reach could make it a significant entry in the year’s cinematic calendar.

