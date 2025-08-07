Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray to play double role in Nishaanchi; teaser to release on August 8

Amazon MGM Studios India has already created a stir with the first look of its upcoming theatrical film Nishaanchi. Showcasing a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the first look promised a gritty, action-packed narrative with laugh-out-loud moments. The story follows two brothers, mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart, whose choices shape their destinies.

Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray to play double role in Nishaanchi; teaser to release on August 8

Further elevating the excitement, a brand-new poster has been unveiled, making the explosive announcement of the teaser release, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 8th August. The poster encapsulates the essence of desi cinema - bold, multi-layered, and unapologetically dramatic. It promises a world where love, revenge, and destiny collide.

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood—only in theatres on September 19.

Also Read: BREAKING: Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh to screen EXCLUSIVE footage of Nishaanchi, Kennedy, Little Thomas at Big Cine Expo 2025, Chennai

More Pages: Nishaanchi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.