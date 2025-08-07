comscore
Last Updated 09.08.2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray to play double role in Nishaanchi; teaser to release on August 8

Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray to play double role in Nishaanchi; teaser to release on August 8

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amazon MGM Studios India has already created a stir with the first look of its upcoming theatrical film Nishaanchi. Showcasing a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the first look promised a gritty, action-packed narrative with laugh-out-loud moments. The story follows two brothers, mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart, whose choices shape their destinies.

Further elevating the excitement, a brand-new poster has been unveiled, making the explosive announcement of the teaser release, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 8th August. The poster encapsulates the essence of desi cinema - bold, multi-layered, and unapologetically dramatic. It promises a world where love, revenge, and destiny collide.

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood—only in theatres on September 19.

Also Read: BREAKING: Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh to screen EXCLUSIVE footage of Nishaanchi, Kennedy, Little Thomas at Big Cine Expo 2025, Chennai

More Pages: Nishaanchi Box Office Collection

