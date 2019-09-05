Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.09.2019 | 12:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

New kid on the block! Lakshya locked in as the second lead for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar recently announced the sequel of his 2008 hit, Dostana. Coming back after 11 years, the cast of Dostana 2 is super fresh and we will get to see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan share the screen space for the first time. However, while these two were confirmed as leads in the film, the second lead was kept under wraps and the cat is finally out of the bag!

New kid on the block! Lakshya locked in as the second lead for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar is all set to introduce another new face in the industry, Lakshya. This is the third big debutant that Karan is introducing this year including Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

Karan took to his Twitter to announce the big news, take a look at his tweet.

Lakshya also took to his Instagram to announce the news with a couple of his pictures.

Dostana 2 is slated to release in 2020 and will go on floors as soon as Janhvi and Kartik have wrapped up their running projects.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Dostana 2, Karan Johar to introduce a male debutante

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor FINALLY leave…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas take…

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor dropped out of…

Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in…

Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh…

Is Vijay Deverkonda flying to Mumbai on Sep…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification