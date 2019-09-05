Karan Johar recently announced the sequel of his 2008 hit, Dostana. Coming back after 11 years, the cast of Dostana 2 is super fresh and we will get to see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan share the screen space for the first time. However, while these two were confirmed as leads in the film, the second lead was kept under wraps and the cat is finally out of the bag!

Karan Johar is all set to introduce another new face in the industry, Lakshya. This is the third big debutant that Karan is introducing this year including Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

Karan took to his Twitter to announce the big news, take a look at his tweet.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Lakshya also took to his Instagram to announce the news with a couple of his pictures.

Dostana 2 is slated to release in 2020 and will go on floors as soon as Janhvi and Kartik have wrapped up their running projects.

