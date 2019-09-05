Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been in the news ever since they got married and the couple has turned a lot of heads for all the right reasons. Be it their adorable PDA or their sense of style, or their style of partying, these two have managed to give major couple goals to the other celebrities in the industry.

Recently, a list by People magazine was released and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were given the title of Best Dressed of the Year 2019. From rocking their Dior outfits at the MET Gala 2019 to looking elegant and classy at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, NickYanka are ones you have got to look up to when it comes to fashion and style.

View this post on Instagram Thank you @people ???? @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 4, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes mother Madhu Chopra as her plus one to the 100th US Open