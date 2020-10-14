D.O., real name Do Kyung-soo of the popular male group EXO from South Korea has signed his next project whilst serving in the military. The young pop star and actor will be starring in the Korean movie tentatively The Moon alongside Sol Kyung Gu.

According to Soompi, "Sol Kyung Gu will play the man on Earth who will embark on a rescue mission to save the lost one, and D.O. will take the role of the man who became isolated in space after an unexpected accident. Viewers are excited to see the two actors’ synergy and teamwork, and they are also looking forward to the way Kim Yong Hwa will bring the story to life with stunning visuals."

Kim Yong Hwa will helm the project. As per reports, EXO’s D.O. is set to be discharged from the military in January 2021.

