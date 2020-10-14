Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2020 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

EXO’s D.O. confirmed to star in a new film The Moon alongside Sol Kyung Gu

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

D.O., real name Do Kyung-soo of the popular male group EXO from South Korea has signed his next project whilst serving in the military. The young pop star and actor will be starring in the Korean movie tentatively The Moon alongside Sol Kyung Gu.

EXO’s D.O. confirmed to star in a new film The Moon alongside Sol Kyung Gu

According to Soompi, "Sol Kyung Gu will play the man on Earth who will embark on a rescue mission to save the lost one, and D.O. will take the role of the man who became isolated in space after an unexpected accident. Viewers are excited to see the two actors’ synergy and teamwork, and they are also looking forward to the way Kim Yong Hwa will bring the story to life with stunning visuals."

Kim Yong Hwa will helm the project. As per reports, EXO’s D.O. is set to be discharged from the military in January 2021.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chanyeol to star in Korean film The Box

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian, credits her…

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

Payal Ghosh agrees to apologize to Richa…

Sonu Sood launches an initiative to support…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification