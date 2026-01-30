Is Netflix version of Dhurandhar different from theatrical cut? Here’s what we know

A source close to the makers of Dhurandhar has issued a clarification amid reports suggesting that the film’s Netflix version had been edited or altered after its theatrical run. Addressing the speculation around the reported nine-minute difference, the clarification states that the streaming version remains unchanged in terms of content.

Is Netflix version of Dhurandhar different from theatrical cut? Here’s what we know

“It is the same as the theatrical / CBFC-approved version. As with all theatrical films, the three-minute runtime difference is due to elements such as interval plates or in-theatre ad requirements that do not carry over to digital platforms. This is business as usual and standard practice when films transition from cinemas to streaming,” the source said.

The statement comes after online chatter questioned whether scenes from Dhurandhar had been trimmed or censored for its OTT release. According to the clarification, the perceived runtime variation is not the result of creative edits or content removal, but a technical adjustment that typically occurs when films move from theatrical exhibition to digital platforms.

In cinemas, films often include interval cards, censor slates, or theatre-specific placeholders that are redundant on OTT platforms. These elements are removed during the digital master preparation, leading to minor runtime differences without impacting the narrative or approved cut of the film.

The source further emphasised that such adjustments are routine across theatrical-to-digital releases and should not be misconstrued as post-release edits. The clarification aims to put to rest concerns about the integrity of the film’s streaming version.

Dhurandhar recently premiered on Netflix following its theatrical run, drawing attention not only for its content but also for discussions around its runtime. With this clarification, the source has reiterated that viewers on streaming platforms are watching the same CBFC-cleared version that was screened in theatres.

Also Read: Will Border 2 cross the lifetime of Gadar 2 and emerge as Sunny Deols HIGHEST grosser? Trade experts make predictions: “Family crowd, that hesitated to watch Dhurandhar, have no such qualms for this film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.