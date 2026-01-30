Big Boy Toyz (BBT) has expanded its footprint in India’s luxury automobile space with the launch of Auction House by Big Boy Toyz, a platform positioned as a premium marketplace for high-value collectible assets. Among the key highlights of the launch is the listing of celebrity-owned luxury vehicles, including cars previously owned by actor Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The newly launched auction platform currently features Shilpa Shetty’s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Rohit Shetty’s Mercedes-Benz CLA 200D, bringing celebrity provenance into the spotlight as part of BBT’s larger push to formalise India’s luxury collectibles market. The platform aims to bring cars, watches, elite number plates and other exclusive assets under a single, verified ecosystem.

The launch of the Auction House was marked by a record-setting sale, with the VIP number plate DDC 0001 being auctioned for Rs 2.08 crores. The winning bidder, Kiran Kolipakula from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, underscored a growing appetite for high-value luxury assets beyond India’s metro cities.

Commenting on the launch, Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director of Big Boy Toyz, said, “For nearly two decades, Big Boy Toyz has been built on one simple promise: trust. People have trusted us with the most valuable cars in the country.” He added that the success of the DDC 0001 auction reinforced the need for transparency and verification when dealing with assets of such scale and value.

According to the company, Auction House by Big Boy Toyz has been designed to support both sellers and buyers, offering curated access to affluent collectors while ensuring end-to-end transaction support. Celebrity-owned vehicles, such as those belonging to Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty, are positioned as assets that carry both luxury appeal and cultural relevance.

In addition to automobiles, the platform also features premium watches, elite number plates and rare mobile numbers, with plans to expand into categories such as art, collectibles and luxury real estate in the future.

