Fans of Anurag Kashyap have been eagerly waiting for his much-loved film, Kennedy, to release. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the acclaimed thriller will finally see the light of day in a month or two. Moreover, the trailer of the film will be launched at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 in Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy to FINALLY release; Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat to launch trailer at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026

As per the schedule uploaded on the website of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, the trailer will be unveiled on Sunday, February 8 at Cross Maidan in South Mumbai. Anurag Kashyap, along with the film’s star cast – Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat – will be present and the trio will indulge in an interaction about the film in the presence of several attendees. The schedule mentions that this exciting event will bring ‘the festival to a powerful cinematic close’.

Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and was also screened in the sprawling Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as part of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival the same year. It is produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja. In 2025, Anurag Kashyap made his displeasure clear after the release was delayed. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Where is Kennedy? And whose hands is Kennedy in? It’s in the hands of some people who’ve never made films before. The people who made Kennedy in the studio are all gone… The people who are there, the directive given to them is to up the share prices, generate profits, cost recovery... That’s all there is. Nobody is interested in films. It doesn't matter if Kennedy went to Cannes; it doesn't matter if it had such a massive reception at festivals. Forget outside India, they've seen the reception in India, but where is the film?”

The fact that the trailer is being launched has given hopes that the release of the film is also in the offing very soon. It now remains to be seen whether it releases next month or in March and whether it arrives in cinemas or directly on an OTT platform.

Other highlights at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026

Besides Kennedy trailer launch, many other film-related events will take place at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival this year. On February 1, R Balki will indulge in a chat about movies and food and it'll be followed by the screening of his film Cheeni Kum (2007). Two more similar interactions that will stand out are that of the team of Jhankaar Beats (Sujoy Ghosh, Rahul Bose, Sanjay Suri, Shayan Munshi, Rangita Pritish Nandy) on February 6 and the team of Tanvi The Great (Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt, Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit) on February 4. The screenings of both films will take place before the discussion.

A screening of Ardh Satya (1983) will be held on February 2 followed by a discussion with key members of the team. The discussion will be moderated by Nandita Puri, the ex-wife of Ardh Satya's lead actor, the late Om Puri.

The teams of Tu Yaa Main, Kohrra: Season 2 and Do Deewane Sheher Mein will indulge in promotional events on February 1, February 4 and February 7, respectively. On February 6, Vir Das will promote his memoir, 'The Outsider: A Memoir For Misfits'. On February 7, the legendary Gulzar will talk about poetry, cinema and more with Sathya Saran. While Usha Uthup will have a concert on February 7, Monali Thakur and Farhan Akhtar will perform live on February 8. Interestingly, these performances will take place at the Asiatic Library Steps.

On February 4, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi will stage the play, Breast Of Luck. On February 1, Saiee Manjrekar will be the muse for Dolly Jain for a saree-draping session. Lastly, Regal Cinema will screen interesting films like Sabar Bonda (2025), The Seven Year Itch (1955) and Sholay – The Final Cut (1975) on February 5.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap calls Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar “brilliant” despite “propaganda dialogues,” says “Aditya Dhar is honest. Not an opportunist”

More Pages: Kennedy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.