According to reports, her role in the sequel is similar to the one Bipasha Basu played in the original 2005 film.

The popular comedy film No Entry is finally getting a sequel, and excitement is building around No Entry 2. After years of anticipation, the project is officially in motion, with major names expected to join the cast and filming plans already underway.

Tamannaah Bhatia joins cast of No Entry 2 featuring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh

According to a report by Peeping Moon, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially joined the cast of No Entry 2 as one of the leading ladies, marking her return to the comedy genre. She’s reportedly excited about the project, and her character is said to be similar to the one Bipasha Basu played in the original 2005 film. This comes shortly after Tamannaah began shooting for Ranger, where she stars opposite Ajay Devgn.

The report also mentions that the makers are in talks with Aditi Rao Hydari for another key female role, though her casting hasn’t been confirmed yet.

No Entry 2 will feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the main male leads. The trio has already sparked excitement thanks to their strong comic timing and screen presence. While some fans of the original might feel nostalgic for the 2005 cast—Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan—producer Boney Kapoor had previously clarified the reasons behind the change in casting.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor explained, “Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast because there were issues, especially with the dates. We need at least 200 days of combination dates to complete the shoot.”

He further revealed that the film’s production is scheduled to begin mid-next year, saying, “It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We've decided on the release date also, it would be October 26, 2025 - Diwali release. The shooting will probably start in June or July. Hopefully, we catch up with the target because again will have a lot of post-production.”

While fans may miss the original trio of Salman, Anil, and Fardeen, the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh is expected to bring a new kind of charm to No Entry 2. Tamannaah Bhatia’s addition adds further excitement, especially given her proven flair for comedy. If Aditi Rao Hydari joins the cast as well, the film will boast a strong female line-up to complement the energetic male leads.

