The untitled film will also mark Anshul Garg’s cinematic debut and is expected to be a mass entertainer loaded with romance, music, and mayhem.

After delivering multiple chart-topping hits in the music space, Desi Music Factory has officially taken its first leap into the world of cinema. Announced with much fanfare on Thursday, April 17, the production house unveiled its debut film - Anshul Garg’s Production No 1, a massy action-romance written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Milap Zaveri directorial starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa to be produced by Desi Music Factory

Taking to Instagram, Desi Music Factory shared a striking photo of the film’s clapperboard placed against the scenic backdrop of the Arabian Sea, rocks, and the iconic Mumbai - Worli Sea link. The film is co-produced by Raghav Sharma and co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh.

The project brings together two rising stars of Indian cinema—Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa—in lead roles. Rane, who has found a renewed fan following with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, is being hailed for his intense screen presence and romantic appeal. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa, a reigning star in Punjabi cinema and now making waves in Bollywood, is already on audiences’ radar with her upcoming appearance in Housefull 5.

Speaking about the venture, the makers promise a complete masala entertainer. “With seetis, taalis, masala, music, romance and mass mayhem—we present Anshul Garg’s Production No 1,” read the announcement, reflecting the film’s unapologetically commercial tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Movies Factory (@desimoviesfactory)



Director Milap Milan Zaveri, known for his earlier action-heavy crowd-pleasers like Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan, returns with his signature blend of high drama, punchlines, and heartland appeal. His collaboration with lyricist-screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh further hints at a story deeply rooted in emotion and entertainment.

While further plot details remain under wraps, the backdrop of the first shot suggests a strong Mumbai connection. The visual teaser photo has already sparked interest among fans eager to see how Desi Music Factory adapts its musical flair for the silver screen.

Being referred to as Production No 1, since the film is yet to be titled, it is set for a theatrical release in 2025. More updates from the sets and first-look posters are expected in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Murad Khetani opens on the INSIDE STORY on how Mubarakan turned from a Rs. 7 cr venture to a Rs. 70 cr film; reveals how Milap Zaveri’s double role hack proved to be a game-changing idea

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.