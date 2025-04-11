Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, has been officially selected for the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It will be shown in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section, which features unique and artistic films from around the world.

Cannes 2025: Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan makes it to ‘Un Certain Regard’ section

This film marks Ghaywan’s return to Cannes, almost ten years after his first film Masaan was screened in the same category in 2015. Homebound is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and brings together a talented cast.

Karan Johar announced the news on Instagram, writing, “HOMEBOUND, our soulful story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected for the illustrious Festival De Cannes! This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema, showcasing our unique stories, talents, and perspectives to the world… this achievement is not just a win for our film industry, but a beacon of hope for emerging filmmakers.”

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the lead actors in the film, shared her excitement, saying, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honoured to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category. Our hearts are full and we can’t wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”

Ishaan Khatter, in an Instagram post, shared the news and described the role as his “most challenging” so far. He wrote, “A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of: pure intention, grit, compassion, and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far. All led by my friend with a beautiful mind and a deep empathy not many possess – @neerajghaywan. This also marks my homecoming with @karanjohar and @dharmamovies after 7 years.”

Homebound is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 13 to May 24.

