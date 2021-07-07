Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited live-action prequel series to the Henry Cavill-led show adaptation. The series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the story of the creation of the prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres.

Netflix announced, “Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin as the sword-elf Scian, whose deadly quest to retrieve a stolen sacred sword will lead her on a journey that will change the outcome of the Continent. She joins Laurence O’Fuarain in the cast, who will star in the role of Fjall, a warrior who finds himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, Fjall carries a deep scar within the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a 6 part, live-action limited series.

Michelle Yeoh is best known for her role in John Chu's comedy-drama movie Crazy Rich Asians where she played the role of matriarch, Eleanor Young. She is also set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero movie Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where she will play the role of Jiang Nan. The movie is scheduled to release on September 3, 2021.

