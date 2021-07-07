Veteran actor Dharmendra is all set to make his acting comeback with Karan Johar's next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film has already created a buzz when a promo teaser which was released featuring Alia and Ranveer's voices.

While talking to a tabloid, Dharmendra revealed that he will be playing a romantic guy in the film and that he is very happy. He also said he loves the camera and the camera loves him too. According to him, he and the camera keep admiring each other from a distance and end up embracing each other at every chance. The actor will reportedly romance opposite Jaya Bachchan in the film.

This project will also mark Dharmendra's first work with Karan Johar. The veteran actor is quite popular for playing romantic roles and go-to guy for romantic tracks. He has given remarkable performances like Krodhi, Chupke Chupke and Sholay among others during the ‘80s and ‘90s era.

Dharmendra will start shooting for the film in August and is currently having a gala time in his farmhouse which is situated in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the 85-year-old actor also announced the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Friends, I am delighted to announce my new film, a love story deeply embedded in the roots of family, directed by Karan Johar. I'm extremely excited for this as you will see me again in a romantic role! Can't wait for you all to see me at the movies!”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy and produced under Dharma Productions. It will mark Karan Johar’s return as director after five years.

