Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, best known for directing the blockbuster Dabangg (2010), has made explosive remarks about his experience working with Salman Khan. In a conversation with Indian Express’ Screen, Kashyap accused the actor of lacking commitment to his craft and described him as “vindictive” and “ill-mannered.”

Kashyap, who had collaborated with Khan on the first installment of the Dabangg franchise, claimed: “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person). He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.”

“Anurag Also Faced the Same”

The director also alleged that his brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had faced similar challenges while working on Tere Naam (2003). “Anurag told me before Dabangg that you won’t be able to make a film with Salman. He just didn’t tell in great detail why. He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures. Anurag left the film eventually. He wrote the script of Tere Naam. Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him, then he left it. They didn’t give him credit also. The exact same thing that happened with me,” Abhinav said, adding that “the basis of any good film is a good script.”

Interestingly, in 2023, Anurag Kashyap himself had revealed during an appearance on Unfiltered By Samdish that he was removed from a project because of his frank advice to a star. At the time, he had said, “I was thrown out of a film because I asked the hero to not wax his chest.”

