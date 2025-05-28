In true Housefull spirit, Akshay Kumar brought the chaos — and the laughs — to the trailer launch of Housefull 5, and this time, the punchline wasn’t in the script. It was on Nargis Fakhri’s back. Just as the cameras started flashing and the cast settled into their seats, sharp-eyed attendees noticed a suspiciously familiar name tag stuck on Nargis Fakhri’s back. It read: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala’. And no, the producer hadn’t taken up acting in secret.

Akshay Kumar’s cheeky prank turns Nargis Fakhri into ‘Sajid Nadiadwala’ at Housefull 5 trailer launch – quite literally!

The real Sajid, seated just a few rows away, couldn’t help but chuckle — or was that a double take? Turns out, it was all part of Akshay Kumar’s impromptu prank. The superstar, known for his on-set mischief and unparalleled comic timing, decided to blur the lines between reality and resemblance. With Nargis sporting a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle and power blazer, some attendees whispered — perhaps not inaccurately — that she did look like a younger, more glam version of Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest ‘boardroom avatar’.

“It's all love,” Akshay quipped when asked about the prank. “Sajid is like family, and Nargis… well, now she literally is him — at least for a few selfies.”

While Nargis took it in stride, laughing off her unexpected producer debut, insiders say she’s already plotting her revenge. “Akshay better watch his back — and his placards,” she said, grinning. “Let’s just say, if Housefull 6 ever happens, I’m writing his name as 'Nargis Kumar’ on every script.” As for Sajid, the real one, he gave his seal of approval: “With that level of style and confidence? I’ll take it as a compliment.”

Trust Housefull to bring the madness — on and off-screen.

