Netflix and Amazon taught India to binge and Dhurandhar 2 taught Bollywood how to cash in on it

Let’s be honest: 3 hours 49 minutes is a ridiculous runtime on paper.

Netflix and Amazon taught India to binge and Dhurandhar 2 taught Bollywood how to cash in on it

This is not a breezy popcorn watch. This is not a “let’s catch a quick evening show” movie. This is a commitment. You’re booking tickets, finding parking, surviving multiplex chaos, standing in snack queues, and then sitting through the length of what is essentially two regular Bollywood films stitched together.

By every old school theatrical rule, Dhurandhar 2 should have been in trouble. And yet, it isn’t.

In fact, the most interesting thing about Dhurandhar 2 is not that it is nearly four hours long. It is that audiences are sitting through every single minute of it. Not restlessly. Not reluctantly. But willingly. That tells you something important: cinema in India is quietly changing, and most people haven’t even noticed it yet. The old runtime rule is dead

For years, the industry treated runtime like a landmine. Anything above 2 hours 30 minutes invited panic. Trade experts worried about fewer shows per day. Exhibitors worried about occupancy. Audiences were assumed to have vanishing attention spans. Filmmakers were told to trim, tighten and rush.

Then comes Aditya Dhar, who seems to have looked at all those warnings and casually said: what if the problem was never length, but laziness in storytelling?

That is the real provocation of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhar reportedly shot nearly seven hours of material across India and Thailand. Most directors would have attacked that footage with scissors and fear. They would have flattened it into one safer film, shaved off the ambition, and proudly called it crisp. Instead, Dhar split the saga into two parts and trusted the material. That trust is paying off. Dhurandhar was never built like a movie. It was built like a binge-watch

Here is the insight nobody is stressing enough: Dhurandhar does not behave like a conventional film. It behaves like a series disguised as a theatrical event. That is why the runtime lands differently.

The first film, and now the second, are structured in chapters. Each segment hits like an episode. A reveal. A tonal shift. A new conflict. A mini-climax. Another twist. Then before the audience has fully processed what happened, the next stretch pulls them in again. That rhythm is crucial.

People are not sitting in a theatre thinking, “I have been here for 214 minutes.” They are experiencing the story in episodic bursts. Emotionally, it plays less like one giant film and more like six irresistible episodes watched back to back in the dark. That is a very different viewing psychology. And that is exactly where OTT enters the conversation. Netflix and Prime did not destroy theatres. They trained audiences for this

The lazy industry narrative has been that OTT platforms killed the theatrical experience and ruined attention spans. But Dhurandhar 2 suggests something far more interesting. OTT did not kill audience patience. It reprogrammed it.

A whole generation now consumes stories in seasons. Six episodes. Eight episodes. Ten episodes. Forty-five to sixty minutes at a stretch. No interval. No pressure. No problem. Viewers have built a completely different stamina for narrative immersion.

So when a film like Dhurandhar 2 comes along and mirrors that chapter-by-chapter pull, the audience is not intimidated by the runtime. They are already trained for it. That is the shift.

The Indian audience of 2026 is not the same audience of 2010. They do not automatically reject length. They reject drag. They reject stagnation. They reject scenes that feel like they exist only because a star wanted an extra slow-motion entry. The runtime isn’t the villain. The pacing is. Aditya Dhar understood the audience better than the audience’s critics did. This is what makes Dhurandhar 2 such an important case study.

While many filmmakers keep complaining that viewers no longer have patience, Dhar appears to have made the opposite bet. He seems to have understood that people will happily surrender four hours if the story keeps rewarding their attention. That is a big lesson.

Because the success of Dhurandhar 2 is not just about one blockbuster being content-driven. That phrase has become a lazy crutch anyway. This is about form. It is about realizing that theatrical storytelling does not have to remain trapped inside the old template of setup, songs, interval block, action stretch, climax, exit.

Audiences are now comfortable with longer arcs, layered payoffs, delayed gratification and episode-style storytelling. They have been practising for years on streaming platforms. The future of Indian blockbusters may be longer, but only if they are smarter. This does not mean every filmmaker should now make a 3 hour 49 minute film and expect applause. That would be a disastrous takeaway. Let’s not romanticize indulgence.

A bad 100-minute film feels endless. A great 220-minute film can feel electric. The audience is not rewarding Dhurandhar 2 for being long. They are rewarding it for being absorbing. That distinction matters.

If anything, Dhurandhar 2 should terrify mediocre filmmakers. Because it destroys the excuse that audiences just don’t have the patience anymore. Clearly, they do. They simply want momentum. They want escalation. They want chapters that feel like they matter. They will sit. They will watch. They will even skip the interval samosa if the story earns it.

Indian audiences have changed. The question is: has the rest of Bollywood caught up?

Also Read: BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge beats highly anticipated Hollywood film Ready Or Not 2 overseas; brings Bahar to Mumbai’s Bahar cinema

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