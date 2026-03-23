Banijay Asia, part of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, is set to produce the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios’ bold reality format, The Alliance. The Hindi-language version which will launch on Prime Video India as premium flagship content, exemplifies the "global to local" expertise Banijay Asia is known for.

Banijay Asia to back Hindi adaptation of The Alliance for Prime Video India

Now in its third successful year in the Netherlands, The Alliance has proven itself as a highly addictive reality format, driven by strategy, trust and constantly changing dynamics. The Indian adaptation promises a high-stakes social strategy arena, specifically reimagined for the Indian audience. In this version, one must keep their friends close, but their enemies closer, however, as alliances fracture and loyalties shift under pressure, the competition becomes a true test of character. In a cultural landscape where relationships are paramount, only one player can ultimately win the prize.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO at Banijay Asia: “Banijay Asia has built longstanding, trusted relationships with streamers across India, and this commission reflects the confidence they place in our ability to deliver distinctive, highvalue content. Prime Video India has been an important partner in this project, and is the perfect home for a format of this scale and ambition.”

Sebastian van Barneveld, Director Global Distribution at Talpa Studios: "Proven in the Netherlands, dominating access prime time with the strongest ratings seen in the past three decades, this highly flexible Talpa Studios format brings together all our core strengths into one powerful show. Seeing The Alliance expand into India is a proud milestone for us. With Banijay Asia, we couldn’t have asked for a stronger launch partner in this genre.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India: “At Banijay Asia, we constantly challenge ourselves to bring the region fresh, distinctive, culturally relevant and engaging entertainment, while continuing to push the envelope and shape the future of the entertainment landscape. We believe great content must travel and be celebrated, whilst being meaningfully localised to the cultures and audiences it serves. With our partners at Prime Video India who have always supported our vision, The Alliance reflects this ethos.”

In the Netherlands, The Alliance has become the best performing long running reality series on SBS6, consistently delivering strong ratings and engagement. Beginning 2026, it achieved a record breaking 20.8% market share (key demo 25-59), significantly outperforming the channel average. The format also ranks as the number one title on streaming platform KIJK and continues to generate strong online engagement across social media platforms, underlining its broad and loyal fanbase.

Also Read: Prime Video’s It Starts Here event: Alia Bhatt reveals that she’ll launch 4 non-star kids in Don’t Be Shy; Karan Johar says, “I am so proud of you!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.