At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Ankush Bahuguna made a striking statement as he opened the show for Line Outline, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Known for his distinctive voice in the beauty and digital space, Ankush brought a refreshing energy to the runway, earning instant appreciation from audiences both at the venue and online.

Priyanka Chopra calls Ankush Bahuguna “better Meghna” after his Lakmé Fashion Week runway moment

Dressed in a sharp, all-white ensemble featuring structured tailoring and fluid layers, Ankush’s look was equal parts modern and expressive. His confident walk, understated styling and natural ease on the ramp translated seamlessly on camera, with his reel from the show receiving an outpouring of love for its aesthetic and attitude.

Adding a clever twist, Ankush used the iconic “Meghna, walk” audio from Fashion—originally featuring Priyanka Chopra—making the moment instantly nostalgic and culturally resonant. In a major highlight, Priyanka Chopra herself reposted the video, writing, “@ankushbahuguna you’re a much better Meghna!”—a powerful nod that has turned his LFW appearance into a viral, headline-making moment.

Also Read: From smoky eyes to berry lips: Decoding the look of Shanaya Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week

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