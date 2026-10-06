FUJIFILM India is pleased to announce that actress Rashmika Mandanna has been onboarded as its brand ambassador for the Imaging Solutions range, spanning Electronic Imaging, instax™ and Photo Imaging business sectors across the country. The association marks a strategic step in strengthening the company’s connection with a new generation of consumers, while continuing to bring the joy of capturing, creating and preserving photographs closer to audiences across India.

FUJIFILM India welcomes Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

One of the most recognizable faces in Indian cinema today, Rashmika has built a strong connection with audiences across generations. Her warmth, spontaneity and expressive personality make her a natural fit for FUJIFILM India’s Imaging Solutions portfolio, where photography is not only about capturing an image, but also about expressing oneself and preserving moments that matter. As an instax™ user herself, Rashmika is already familiar with the simple joy of capturing a moment and turning it into a photograph that can be held, shared and kept.

Sharing her excitement, actress and brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna said, “Photographs have always been special to me because they let us hold on to moments and feelings long after they have passed. I love capturing the little things, whether it is a spontaneous moment, time spent with people I love, or simply something I want to remember. As an instax™ user myself, I have always enjoyed the feeling of seeing a photograph come alive in my hands and being able to share it with someone. That is what makes my association with FUJIFILM India feel so natural, and I am excited to be part of its journey in bringing the joy of photography to many more people across India.”

FUJIFILM India’s Imaging Solutions portfolio brings together different ways in which consumers experience photography today. From digital cameras for photography enthusiasts and professionals to instax™ instant cameras and smartphone printers, QuickSnap™ for spontaneous photography, binoculars and photo printing solutions, the portfolio caters to consumers at different stages of their photography journey. The association comes at a time when photography continues to evolve as a form of creative expression, while consumers are also rediscovering the joy of turning digital moments into photographs they can physically hold, share and preserve.

Mr Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the FUJIFILM India family. Her warmth, positivity and ability to connect with audiences across the country align well with our Group’s purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’. Photography has always been an important part of how people celebrate and remember the moments in their lives. Through this association, we hope to inspire a new generation to discover the joy of photography while continuing to strengthen the connection Fujifilm has built with consumers in India over the years.”

Adding on, Mr Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division at FUJIFILM India, said, “Our imaging portfolio goes beyond cameras and photography. From instax™ and digital cameras to QuickSnap™, printing solutions, and binoculars, there is a diverse world of imaging experiences bringing the "click to print" journey together across our ecosystem. With Rashmika's strong popularity across India and audiences across generations, this association is particularly meaningful for us. Through this partnership, we not only aim to inspire people to explore photography, but also to discover new ways to create and express themselves.”

With Rashmika on board, FUJIFILM India aims to connect with new and younger audiences while strengthening awareness and engagement across its Imaging Solutions portfolio. The association builds on the trust and reputation Fujifilm has established in imaging over the years, as well as its ongoing efforts to engage the next generation through initiatives such as the Fujifilm Spectrum tour, X-Space and the House of Photography in Mumbai. Through these experiences, the company continues to bring its diverse imaging ecosystem closer to consumers, creating more opportunities to explore, learn and engage.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon become brand ambassador of FUJIFILM India

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