Actor Neha Sharma was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering linked to an online betting application. The agency had issued a summons to Sharma, who is also the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, seeking details regarding her association with the platform.

According to officials cited by the PTI, Sharma’s statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are reportedly examining her involvement through promotional activities connected to the app. The actor has not made any public comment regarding the development.

Sharma, known for her roles in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017), and Tanhaji (2020), has also worked in the digital space with the series Illegal. She has appeared in short films, including Kriti and Vikalp, playing central characters in both.

Her appearance comes amid a wider scrutiny of celebrities linked to the betting platform. In recent months, the ED has questioned several public figures, including Sonu Sood, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Rana Daggubati.

Actor Prakash Raj, summoned in July, addressed the media about the inquiry: “As a citizen of this country, the officers had called on the money laundering of the betting apps, and I have come. It was something that I did in 2016, and later, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I gave them information that I have not received any money because I did not want to take money from that. They have taken all the details and we finished the enquiry, and that’s it."

Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda, questioned in August, clarified, “I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps. I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals.”

