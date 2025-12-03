Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan promoted their much-awaited film Ikkis on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards 2025. The team of the film appears very confident of the film. As a result, blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films made a very headline-grabbing announcement.

BREAKING: “21 previews of Ikkis in 21 cities on 21 December” – Dinesh Vijan makes an EXCITING announcement at BH OTT India Fest 2025

Dinesh Vijan said, “I want this film to mean as much to you guys as it means to us. From tomorrow (December 4), it will be 21 days until Ikkis releases. We are trying that Sriram delivers the copy to us at least 11 days before the release.”

He then announced, “Whenever and wherever we travel, we’ll first show the film and then talk about it. That’s how much we love this film.”

Dinesh Vijan also opened up about paid previews, which would be held as early as 4 days before the release. He explained, “On December 21, which is 4 days before the release, we are going to watch this film along with screenings in 21 other cities! People from all across would come together and see the film together. That’s what we have decided because it’s easier to say that ‘This is the best film we have made’. But when you put it out and get more people involved, there would be more conversation.”

Ikkis releases in cinemas on December 25.

