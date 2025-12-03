Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel will be directed by Vir Das and is slated to release in theatres on 16th January 2026.

Aamir Khan Productions has announced its quirky spy film Happy Patel. Marking Vir Das’ directorial debut, the film stars Vir Das alongside Mona Singh. True to its playful title, the makers released a humorous announcement video featuring both Aamir Khan and Vir Das, adding to the film’s fun vibe.

The announcement of Happy Patel comes in an unconventional and humorous style. In the video, Aamir Khan questions Vir Das’ approach to depicting action, romance, and even an item number in the film. While Aamir seems concerned about audience reactions, the video also shows others praising the film. This playful contrast makes the announcement highly entertaining and signals that a very different kind of cinema is on its way.

Aamir Khan Productions has consistently explored unconventional storytelling with finesse. With acclaimed films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar, the studio continues its tradition of unique cinema. For Happy Patel, they are teaming up with renowned stand-up comedian Vir Das, who has performed globally with his comedy specials and acted in films like Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, and Delhi Belly. This marks Vir’s second collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions, following Delhi Belly.

