From Raveena Tandon to Thalapathy Vijay, the entertainment fraternity unites online to grieve the tragic November 10 attack in New Delhi.

A day after the shocking blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, the country continues to grapple with the tragedy that claimed multiple lives and left several injured. According to initial reports, the explosion occurred near a crowded tourist stretch close to the Lahori Gate entrance, triggering panic across the area. Emergency responders and security teams swiftly evacuated the vicinity, with authorities launching a full-scale investigation into the attack. The incident has drawn widespread grief and condemnation, with citizens and public figures expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Red Fort Blast: Celebrities flood social media with heartfelt condolences

Members of the Indian film industry also took to social media to voice their sorrow and support. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Sonu Sood, Thalapathy Vijay, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Tacker, Neha Sharma, among others shared their condolences extending their help to the victims and families during such difficult times, turning social media into a space of collective grief and support.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It’s devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost.

Hoping for some answers soon.

In the meantime please stay safe and alert. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 11, 2025



Raveena Tandon

Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2025



Ayushmann Khurrana

Sidharth Malhotra

Ishaan Khatter

Sonu Sood

My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. ???? Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 10, 2025



Thalapathy Vijay

Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured. — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) November 10, 2025



Nimrat Kaur

Karan Tacker

Neha Sharma

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for strength and a speedy recovery for all those injured. — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) November 10, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.