Red Fort Blast: Celebrities flood social media with heartfelt condolences

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Red Fort Blast: Celebrities flood social media with heartfelt condolences

From Raveena Tandon to Thalapathy Vijay, the entertainment fraternity unites online to grieve the tragic November 10 attack in New Delhi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A day after the shocking blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, the country continues to grapple with the tragedy that claimed multiple lives and left several injured. According to initial reports, the explosion occurred near a crowded tourist stretch close to the Lahori Gate entrance, triggering panic across the area. Emergency responders and security teams swiftly evacuated the vicinity, with authorities launching a full-scale investigation into the attack. The incident has drawn widespread grief and condemnation, with citizens and public figures expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Members of the Indian film industry also took to social media to voice their sorrow and support. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Sonu Sood, Thalapathy Vijay, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Tacker, Neha Sharma, among others shared their condolences extending their help to the victims and families during such difficult times, turning social media into a space of collective grief and support.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas


Raveena Tandon


Ayushmann Khurrana

Sidharth Malhotra

Ishaan Khatter

Sonu Sood


Thalapathy Vijay


Nimrat Kaur

Karan Tacker

Neha Sharma

