The first look of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s magnum opus teases a divine battle between gods, demons, and the cursed - marking the dawn of an epic universe.

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha set the screen ablaze in Jatadhara; a supernatural myth thriller like never before

The first look poster of Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller rooted in Indian mythology, has just been unveiled—and it’s already sending shockwaves across the industry. Backed by Zee Studios and ace producer Prerna Arora, the high-octane visual spectacle features Telugu star Sudheer Babu and Bollywood’s fierce diva Sonakshi Sinha in transformative, never-seen-before avatars.

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha set the screen ablaze in Jatadhara; a supernatural myth thriller like never before

The striking poster reveals a chilling yet majestic world—where the sacred and the sinister collide. A flaming trident tears through stormy clouds, as Sudheer Babu’s intense silhouette stands poised for battle. Towering behind him is the shadow of Lord Shiva himself, hinting at divine intervention. Meanwhile, the underworld blazes beneath, home to the dreaded Dhanapisachini - a demonic guardian of cursed treasures - depicted in a haunting upside-down portrayal that hints at the twisted mythos that awaits.

With direction helmed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is primed to be a mythic cinematic event. Combining advanced AI-enhanced storytelling with world-class visual effects, the film promises a stunning, genre-defying experience. The official teaser drops on August 8, 2025, and fans already can’t wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)



This marks a major milestone for Zee Studios, under the visionary leadership of Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios. Known for redefining Indian content with strategic foresight and a keen eye for unique narratives, Bansal continues to position the studio at the forefront of genre innovation.

Jatadhara is also a significant return for Prerna Arora, her second big collaboration with Zee Studios after Rustom. Renowned for championing socially relevant yet commercially powerful cinema like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Pari, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Arora now aims to create an expansive mythological cinematic universe.

Produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-production by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, the project is poised to be one of 2025’s most anticipated releases. Going by the recent update on the film, audiences can expect Jatadhara to not be just a film but a thunderous new chapter in mythological storytelling.

Also Read: Producer Prerna Arora on Jatadhara, “It’s going to be one of the most expensive Telugu films ever”

More Pages: Jatadhara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.