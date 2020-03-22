Neha Dhupia is one of the gang leaders on the reality show, Roadies Revolution. The actress recently made headlines when she slammed a contestant on the show who claimed that his girlfriend was cheating on him with five other boys and that he slapped her! This did not go down well with Neha who lashed out on him stating that he had no right to slap the girl and it was the girl's choice to be with any number of guys she wanted. She said, "You know what, it's her choice. Maybe, she was cheating on you because she was feeling threatened by you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap a girl."

Since the video was out, Neha Dhupia has issued a statement regarding the controversy stating that she will not take back what she said and that the slander that has been happening against her and her family needs to be stopped. The video sparked outrage on social media as Neha has been getting trolled for her views.

Another gang leader Nikhil Chinapa was also trolled by netizens for his outrage over feminism on the contestant. He continued to slam the contestant and called him motherf***er on the show. Since then, he was come out in defense of Neha Dhupia.

A day ago, he shared a lengthy statement regarding the Roadies Revolution controversy. "Now that I’m home and I’ve got a little more time on my hands, I’ve put down my perspective surrounding the events of an episode that aired a few weeks ago. I’ve muted comments here so that those that are concerned with the contents of the note may read it at ease. For those wishing to comment/let off some steam, comments are open on my previous posts, as they’ve always been," he wrote on Instagram.

In his statement, he put forward several points and spoke about women empowerment and that he is not faking it on the show.