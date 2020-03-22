Bollywood Hungama

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina tests positive for coronavirus, reveals to Oprah why she didn’t distance herself from her husband

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days ago, Thor actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina tests positive for coronavirus, reveals to Oprah why she didn't distance herself from her husband

When netizens questioned him why his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba did not distance herself from her husband, Idris revealed that she wanted to stay by his side. And now, it has been revealed that even Sabrina has tested positive for Covid-19. During the first episode of Oprah Winfrey‘s new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, Sabrina said, "Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive."

Speaking about the criticism she received from netizens for not distancing herself from her husband, she further said, “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care.”

“I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange,” Sabrina said. “It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated. But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and … we’re asymptomatic.”

ALSO READ: Thor actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Coronavirus

