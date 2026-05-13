The ED opposed the actor’s application, alleging she continued to remain associated with Sukesh Chandrashekhar despite being aware of his criminal background.

Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her plea seeking to become an approver in the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The application, which had been filed last month, was taken back on Tuesday before the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to become approver in Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case

The development came shortly after the Enforcement Directorate opposed the actor’s request before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma. In its response submitted to the court, the agency argued that Jacqueline had maintained consistent communication with Sukesh even after allegedly becoming aware of his criminal history.

According to the ED, the actor continued to receive expensive gifts, luxury items, and other benefits that were allegedly sourced from proceeds connected to the money laundering investigation. The agency reportedly informed the court that her prolonged interactions with Sukesh through multiple communication channels weakened her claim of being an unaware or innocent participant in the matter.

The ED further stated in its submission that Jacqueline and some of her family members allegedly continued to enjoy the benefits obtained from the proceeds of crime. The agency claimed this reflected a conscious disregard regarding the origin of the funds and suggested active involvement in the laundering process.

Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier named as a co-accused in the case after investigators alleged that she accepted gifts purchased using money linked to the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion racket. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting the money from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

The money laundering investigation stems from a separate case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in August 2022. Sukesh allegedly impersonated a senior government official, claiming to be the Union law secretary, while contacting Aditi Singh with promises related to securing bail for her jailed husband.

Under Indian criminal law, an accused individual who agrees to cooperate with the prosecution and testify in a case can seek pardon from the court and become an approver under Section 306 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Before filing its detailed written response, the ED had also reportedly described Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea as “vague” during earlier court proceedings.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez faces setback as ED opposes her plea to become approver in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

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