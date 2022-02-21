comscore

Last Updated 21.02.2022 | 3:51 PM IST

NCT’s Doyoung to star opposite Han Ji Hyo in upcoming romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean pop group NCT member and actor Doyoung will be playing the male lead in an upcoming romance drama titled To X Who Doesn’t Love Me.

On February 21, SM Entertainment officially announced that Doyoung would be starring in the upcoming TVING drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, To X Who Doesn’t Love Me will tell the story of a magical notebook that can make anyone fall in love with someone for one month. Doyoung will be playing the leading role of Jung Shi Ho, a college student who was traumatized by a painful experience during his grade school days. As the guy friend of female lead Seo Hee Soo (to be played by Han Ji Hyo), Jung Shi Ho is the only one who knows the secret of her magical notebook—and he becomes worried when she tries to use the notebook to embark on a one-month romance.

Doyoung commented, “I’m truly grateful that another valuable opportunity to act has come my way. For the sake of my fans and the people who believe in me, I will do my utmost so that I can show you good things.”

On the work front, Doyoung made his acting debut last year in the web drama Midnight Cafe 3: The Curious Stalker, and he also recently honed his acting chops on stage in the musical Marie Antoinette. Han Ji hyo, on the other hand, was last seen in 2021 drama High Touch.

To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is currently slated to premiere in June.

Also Read: 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon, AOA’s Hyejeong, Yubin, Minzy, Thunder and more confirmed to star in musical film Lovely Voice: The Beginning

