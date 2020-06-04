Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece made sexual harassment allegations against his younger brother, Minazuddin Siddiqui. She claimed that the incident happened when she was just 9-years-old. She is now 20-years-old and married and has filed a second complaint at a Delhi police station. The young woman also claimed that Nawazuddin and other family members continue to mentally traumatise her and her in-laws.

Now, in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece said that Minazuddin gets complete support from the family. She said that everyone in the family was aware of what was happening to her, but no one said anything. She expected Nawazuddin to have a different perspective, but he told her that she is lying and that his brother cannot to do such a thing.

She went on to reveal how aggressive Minazuddin was towards her. She said that it started when she was 9 but was too young to understand what was happening. It is only as she grew up did she realise that what was happening was wrong. She repeatedly informed her family about what was happening but no one believed her. This made Minazuddin more aggressive and he wanted her to give in to his demands.

She also recalled an incident from 2017 when she was in Delhi. She said that when she was resting in her room, Minazuddin came and touched her inappropriately and when she screamed he covered her mouth. When she kept shouting, he started hitting her with his belt and even pulled her hair and hit her. After this incident, Nawazuddin's niece sent her pictures to the man she was to get married to and asked him to come and take her away. They eloped and had a court marriage.

She said that even after her marriage, her father tried to put a kidnapping charge on her husband as they did not approve of him. She said that her family tried to put her husband in jail, but the court did not agree. She also revealed that she was not the only family member who was harassed by Minazuddin and there were other women who were treated in a similar manner.

