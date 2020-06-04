Bollywood Hungama

Director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The legendary director, Basu Chatterjee who has directed films like Priyatama, Rajnigandha, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, and Chitchor passed away earlier today. He was also a screenwriter who made a name for himself in the regional industry with his Bengali films.

Director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93

According to the reports, Basu Chatterjee passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 93. His last rites were performed today at 2 PM in Santacruz and the president of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit, took to his Twitter to announce the tragic news. Gulabo Sitabo director, Shoojit Sircar also recalled his first job under Basu Chatterjee’s guidance as an assistant director.

Take a look at their tweets.

May his soul rest in peace.

