Ever since George Floyd died at the hands of a cop, protests have erupted in The United States America and many parts of the world with people taking to the streets demanding justice. With the movement Black Lives Matter, they demand the end of violence and racial injustice against the Black community. Many celebrities in the West have spoken against the brutality. Indian celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ileana D’cruz, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar and many more have openly supported the movement. This hasn’t gone down well with citizens of the country including actor Abhay Deol.

Abhay took to Instagram to express his views and take a dig at the celebrities who are supporting the movement but did not openly discuss about the conditions of the migrants in India who have suffered a lot during this lockdown due to coronavirus. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “#migrantlivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter.”

“Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard?” he wrote on Instagram. “America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically.”

He continued, “I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter

Black Lives Matter (find out why not to use the hashtag and still support the movement).”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.