Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2020 | 2:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bhupesh Pandya of Vicky Donor passes away due to lung cancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya who was seen in movies like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, has succumbed to lung cancer after a long battle. The actor had been suffering from stage four and National School of Drama took to their Twitter to bear the tragic news.

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya of Vicky Donor passes away due to lung cancer

Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao paid their tributes to the late actor. Manoj Bajpayee had even urged people to help raise funds for his treatment. Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also sent across his condolences. Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s wife had confirmed that the actor suffered from stage four lunch cancer and had undergone treatments like supportive care, palliative chemotherapy, and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.

Rest in peace, Bhupesh Kumar Pandya.

More Pages: Vicky Donor Box Office Collection , Vicky Donor Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

"I believe Payal Ghosh", says Roopa Ganguly

Sharvari Wagh signs three-film deal with…

Ayushmann Khurrana featured in TIME's 100…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification