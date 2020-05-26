Actor John Abraham has been keeping himself busy amid lockdown. The actor has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The announcement was made on May 26, 2020. The Hindi remake will be produced by John’s production house JA Entertainment.

John Abraham says, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid19 crisis.”

Released in February 2020, the action-thriller was written and directed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar, and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack among others.

