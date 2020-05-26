Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2020 | 11:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

BREAKING! John Abraham acquires Hindi remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor John Abraham has been keeping himself busy amid lockdown. The actor has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The announcement was made on May 26, 2020. The Hindi remake will be produced by John’s production house JA Entertainment.

BREAKING! John Abraham acquires Hindi remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

John Abraham says, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid19 crisis.”

Released in February 2020, the action-thriller was written and directed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar, and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack among others.

ALSO READ: John Abraham says he is not dependent on social media for validation

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff…

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification